CTV Windsor's Stefanie Masotti wins RTDNA award for World AIDS Day story

CTV Windsor reporter Stefanie Masotti has won a Regional Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Central Region award for her feature Devastating Loss: Family’s Struggle with AIDS.

Masotti won the award in the category of video for a feature news piece in a small or medium market.

RTDNA announced the winners of the 2021 Central Region awards on Tuesday. More than 45 winners were recognized in various categories across the country’s central region.

“RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in video, audio and digital,” a release from the RTDNA said. “Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!”

Masotti’s feature highlighted a mother’s emotional story as she shared her son’s struggle with AIDS and her plea for parents to speak with their children about HIV testing.

View the complete regional winner list here.

Masotti and other regional winners will now compete with award winners from Prairies, West and East regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards. Those winners will be announced at the virtual RTDNA Canada 2021 National Conference and Awards Gala on June 3.