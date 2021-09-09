INTERACTIVE: CTV Winnipeg hosting federal leaders' debate digital panel

The leaders of five major federal parties are squaring off in a debate tonight. Follow along with CTV Winnipeg's digital panel offering viewers live reaction and expert insights on what this debate means in Manitoba.

The English-language debate will air on Sept. 9 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. CST.

The participants are Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Green Party Leader Annamie Paul and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet.

The debate will be available on TV, radio, and online platforms. The English-language debate will also be available via translation in French, Cantonese, Mandarin, Arabic, Punjabi, Plains Cree, Inuktitut, Dene, Tagalog, American Sign Language and Quebec Sign Language.

During the broadcast, viewers are invited to follow along with online commentary from a panel of experts on politics and public policy. The panel will include Probe Research pollster Mary Agnes Welch and community activist and organizer Michael Redhead Champagne. It will be moderated by CTV’s Katherine Dow.

To follow the panel’s commentary, visit the CTV Winnipeg website or follow #ctvwpgdebate on Twitter. Viewers are also invited to share their thoughts, answer live debate poll questions and pose questions to the panel.

GET TO KNOW THE DEBATE NIGHT PANEL

Mary Agnes Welch

Mary Agnes is a principal with Probe Research. She joined the firm in 2016 following a career as an award-winning politics and public policy journalist at the Winnipeg Free Press. A graduate of Columbia University’s journalism program, Mary Agnes builds on her rich experience covering public policy to capture and communicate the underlying research story, focusing on the insights that matter most.

Royce Koop

Royce is a professor in the Department of Political Studies and coordinator of the Canadian Studies Program at the University of Manitoba. Before that, Royce was an assistant professor in the Graduate School of Public Policy at Simon Fraser University, and a postdoctoral fellow in the political science departments at Carleton University, Queen’s University, and Memorial University. I received a PhD in Political Science from the University of British Columbia in 2009.

Royce writes about representation, political parties, local government, and online political communication. He teaches courses primarily on Canadian politics.

Michael Redhead Champagne

Michael is an award-winning community organizer, public speaker, and a proud member of Shamattawa First Nation. Michael believes we all have a gift and shows youth the path to discover their own. He is solution-oriented and passionate about building system literacy, encouraging volunteerism, and engaging communities to be involved in the design, delivery, and evaluation of any initiative that affects them.

Michael leads by example and travels across Canada sharing his gift with others. Whether he is speaking to educators, youth, the business community, or the not-for-profit sector his goal is the same, to help heal, shape and create a call to action for everyone.