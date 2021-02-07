Cuba announced Saturday that private activity will be authorized in most sectors, a major reform in the communist country where the state and its companies dominate economic activity. Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week Ontario logs nearly 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 more deaths Ontario has logged nearly 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 more deaths as hospitalizations related to the disease continue to drop. Toronto issues extreme cold weather alert ahead of freezing overnight temperatures The City of Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert ahead of forecasted freezing temperatures, a decision that activates local services and warming centres for vulnerable residents.