Cuban-Calgarians gather in show of solidarity for struggling homeland

Members of Calgary's Cuban community took to the steps of Calgary city hall Sunday to raise awareness to the ongoing plight of those in their homeland.

The Calgary demonstration was but one of many gatherings throughout the Americas, with the largest government protests being held in communities across Cuba.

The group chanted "Freedom for Cuba" and waved Cuban flags, while airing frustrations and calling for change to the Caribbean nation's handling of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, food shortages and pandemic-related restrictions.

Cuba is currently facing an economic crisis — its worst in decades — as COVID-19 case counts continues to rise.

Thousands attended Sunday afternoon's protests in Cuba but attempts by participants to broadcast the events live were thwarted when Cuban authorities shut down internet service.

