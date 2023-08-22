Culprit at large as Edmonton police investigate collision involving stolen Jeep northeast of downtown

Edmonton police are seeking a culprit in a collision involving a stolen vehicle at an intersection northeast of downtown.

Officers responded to a call at 6 p.m. reporting a collision at 95 Street and 106 Avenue that involved a stolen 2000 Jeep Cherokee, a 2018 GMC Acadia and a 2017 Acura MDX.

The Jeep was reportedly travelling eastbound on 106 Avenue at high speed when it went through a stop sign and hit the other two vehicles.

Police say they have taken one of two culprits that fled the scene on foot into custody.

A woman who was in the stolen Jeep was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital with a serious, non-life-threatening injury.

The police major collisions investigative team is on the case.