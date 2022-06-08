Cultural and religious days of significance added to EPSB calendar
The Edmonton Public School board has approved a calendar for the 2023-24 school year that will include additional days off for cultural and religious days of significance that were not previously observed.
A request was made to have seven additional days, such as Yom Kippur and Eid al-Fitr.
Five of the days were approved. The other two fall on final exam days mandated by the province.
The board is now requesting to move those dates.
“I think we are at a moment where we need to do things differently so that our schools can truly be more anti-racist and more inclusive,” said EPSB board chair Trisha Estabrooks. “So I am optimistic that the government will hear us on this one.”
A recent survey conducted by the board found that nearly 70 per cent of families want to have breaks to celebrate religious and cultural days.
