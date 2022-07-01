Culture and shared diversity celebrated in Sudbury

It was back to in person celebrations for Canada Day in Sudbury.

Science North and the Sudbury Multicultural and Folk Arts Association held an event showcasing many cultures, traditions and tastes that make up their diverse city.

An Indigenous dance group from Manitoulin Island made up of people of all ages performed at the celebration with a strong message.

"Realize that we are all just human beings you know. We have a medicine wheel with orange, yellow black and white and it means we are all just human beings here," said Bryden Gwiss Kiwenzie, an Indigenous artist.

Several countries shared the tastes of their homelands and the main stage featured dance and performances.

"The war is happening with Russia and Ukraine and it's near and dear to us, the whole world has shown support," said Katherine Hucal, the director at St. Mary's School of Ukrainian Dance.

Organizers said they are thrilled to holding the festivities in person.

"It's been a tough go and we got to support each other and everybody, we are all the same. Right," said Bela Ravi, the president of the Sudbury Multicultural & Folk Art Association.

Science North was the host location for the celebrations.

"That's what makes us strong, the diversity of cultures that we bring together and I'll of the strengths and perspectives that they bring, when we can all come together around a shared celebration, like Canada Day," said Ashley Larose, the director of development at Science North.

People taking part highlighted the importance of diversity and inclusivity.

"Welcoming people, welcoming different ideas, welcome new ideas and understanding that they make us richer," said chief Paul Pedersen, of the Greater Sudbury Police Service.

Thousands of people took part in the celebrations at Science North.

"It's very important to come out and celebrate as Canadians because as Canadians we certainly appreciate the rights and freedoms that we have in this country," said Rick Wyman, the master of ceremonies.

Organizers say it is important to celebrate cultures and diversity as well as our shared heritage.