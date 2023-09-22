Culture Days kick-off in Sault Ste. Marie

The Fall Rendezvous at the Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site is in full swing. The festival offers a chance to explore the history of the War of 1812 through live re-enactments, and what life was like during that time. The event kicks off Ontario Culture Days in Sault Ste. Marie.

On Friday, local students made their way through the site, learning about the fur trade, canoe building as well as some military history, including the weaponry and tactics used at the time.

The Fall Rendezvous continues on Saturday with more than 30 heritage performers representing the Coureur du Bois, Voyageurs and the Metis. There will be Francophone and Indigenous storytelling as well.

Culture Days will run until October 15th, with events planned at various venues including the Sault Ste. Marie Public Library, Art Gallery of Algoma, and the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre.

For a full schedule of Culture Days events in the Sault, visit their website.

The 2023 Ontario Culture Days festival is here!��



Check out 1000+ FREE events around the province as part of Ontario Culture Days' month-long celebration of arts, heritage, diversity and community spirit! Find an event near you: https://t.co/NYkmUgIYtg pic.twitter.com/jGZ4CxjrUF