'Culture days' on Sask. First Nation helping children reconnect with Indigenous teachings

Elementary school students attending the George Gordon Education Centre participated in a workshop to learn more about Indigenous culture.

The two-day “Culture Days” event featured a variety of workshops for students including learning Cree and Saulteux languages, hand game teaching, traditional parenting, horse riding and building tipis.

According to Bryan Mcnabb, the former chief of George Gordon First Nation, the day is for students to learn more about their past and gain an education at the same time.

“We're trying to bring our culture and our traditions back into our school and flip flop it so that we start with our traditions and then we build in the mainstream curriculum into what we're teaching here at the school,” Mcnabb explained.

Darryl Chamakese from Pelican Lake First Nation spent the day teaching Cree and telling a children’s story with Cree words.

“It gives a sense of pride to people, it gives them a sense of identity and who they are,” Chamakese said. “If they don't know who they are then they'll know where they're going.”

Students like Kane Mcnabb were eager to learn Cree and Saulteux so they can communicate with their elders.

“I really want to learn more since my papa and grandma and all the other elders know Cree and I really want to learn it so I can stay in touch with them,” Mcnabb said.

It is essential for the younger generation to learn these languages, Chamakese added.

“They will get a sense of identity, they will get a sense of who they are, they will start understanding our ceremonies and they will start understanding our way of life,” Chamakese said. “They start understanding the culture,”

Chamakese said once they understand the culture they can begin to understand the generational trauma from residential schools.

“More importantly, it's healing, you talked about residential schools and things that have gone in the past, language is medicine, and that's why it's important for young people to learn,” Chamakese said.

Mcnabb hopes culture days on the First Nation reconnect children with their community.

“Revitalize the language within our young people and our children so that hopefully we bring it back,” Mcnabb said.

Organizers are hoping that culture days can become a reoccurring event and re-establish not only Cree and Saulteux languages but also Indigenous culture on George Gordon First Nation.