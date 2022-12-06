'Culture is not just art on the wall’: $500K in funding supports arts and culture in Sudbury

The 2022 recipients of the arts and culture funding program were recognized at Place des Arts in Sudbury Tuesday.

The program is organized by Greater Sudbury through funding from the Greater Sudbury Development Corporation (GSDC).

Thirty-two local organizations received $559,288 to grow and support the industry in the city.

Established in 2005, the program has provided $7.4 million to more than 100 local arts and culture organizations.

Mayor Paul Lefebvre said it’s a show of recognition and support for the sector.

“How can we support that talent? How can we retain that talent?” Lefebvre said.

“It’s what makes a community so vibrant and appealing that people want to move to.”

Adebola Adefioye from the Afro Women and Youth Foundation was a recipient. The foundation offers empowerment and leadership development for black women and youth.

Adefioye said the funding allowed her to create a seven-week mental health program that saw 50 participants.

She developed the program after hearing about the impact of COVID-19 on mental health.

COMING TOGETHER

“It was a good time for them to come together, meet other people, do things together creatively,” Adefioye said.

She adds that, as the organization is new, the grant helped them receive additional funding to set up a youth sports program.

Mike Ladyk, GSDC board member, said the recipients were recognized based on their commitment to the community.

Ladyk said the pandemic forced artists to adapt to new mediums to showcase their work.

“They had different ways of delivering the arts to the community,” he said.

“It wasn’t as easy, and there’s still bells and whistles to it in terms of masks and things like that, but a lot of them were able to pivot.”

Ladyk said culture and the arts are an integral part of Sudbury’s landscape.

“Culture is not just art on the wall,” he said.

“It’s everything that we do, from making that spaghetti sauce from your old Nonni’s recipe to reading a good book. There are many types of avenues and venues that can be brought forth into the community.”

Read the full list of 2022 grant recipients here.

Applications for the 2023 Arts and Culture grant program open Dec. 8 and close Feb. 9.

City staff said they are also looking for jurors to oversee entries.