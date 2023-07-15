A campground in B.C.’s Cultus Lake Provincial Park was evacuated Friday after an “aggressive” cougar attacked and killed campers’ pets, according to the BC Conservation Officer Service.

According to a witness, the cougar ate a dog. BCOS said the animal also displayed “stalking behaviour” toward people in the area.

The Clear Creek campground was shut down and evacuated while conservation officers worked to capture the cougar.

As of Saturday afternoon, the campground has reopened and the animal has been caught.

“Cougars that display aggressive behaviour towards people and pets are not candidates for relocation or rehabilitation,” BCCOS said in a statement.

Camper Anthony Wang told CTV News he and his partner were getting ready to drive to the campground Friday, when he received an unexpected call from BC Parks.

“A lady told me they had to cancel my first night,” he said.

“They told me there was a cougar here near the campground and posing a threat to campers here,” he continued.

Wang says upon arrival Saturday they were told the cougar had been removed.

He says they aren’t concerned about safety at the park over the weekend.

“I trust them if they say the cougar is gone, I think it should be fine."