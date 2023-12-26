Cumberland home damaged by fire overnight

Ottawa Fire Services says a home in Cumberland was damaged by fire late Monday night.

The homeowner called 9-1-1 to say a fire had started in the attached garage and had spread to the home on Overdale Drive.

Once they arrived on scene, firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 11:22 p.m.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

OFS says the Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army will be assisting those affected by the blaze.

Ottawa paramedics assessed three people at the scene but no one required a trip to the hospital.

It was the second fire reported in Ottawa on Christmas Day.

Earlier, a fire on St. Patrick Street in the ByWard Market displaced four people as it damaged a home.

No one was reported hurt in that incident either.