Cumberland residents remain optimistic despite rising water levels

Residents in Cumberland are facing their third flood in the last four years. River levels continue to rise and some streets are flooded. Despite the situation, some residents are not worried this time around.

Michael Washer is on flood prevention duty and says he has taken measures to protect his property.

"The docks, we've weighted them down with rocks and we've chained them to the concrete. So hopefully they should be alright," Washer said.

The flooding has started with water rising on streets and into Washer’s garage. But since the last flood, he has moved all his important equipment to a safer location.

"All the heating, water system, boiler, everything is at the back of the house above flood level. So, water goes into the crawlspace which is a five foot concrete space underneath the house. It’s just a nuisance. It doesn't really do anything," said Washer.

Meanwhile, Atef Meseh and his family are busy moving sandbags into position.

“Nervous is not going to help. Being ready is better," Meseh said when asked if he was nervous.

He’s been setting up sandbags for days now.

"Yesterday, the doors; now, the garage and be ready and see what will happen. Maybe add some more. Right now we have three feet high and we'll see what's going on," he said.

Although water levels have remained stable for the last 24 hours, experts say it is still too early to determine when the rivers will peak.

"It's hard to forecast the peak. The modeling only goes out every few days and we do see that there's rain in the forecast this weekend and early next week. So modeling right now shows that the rate of rise is slowing but we're not saying we've hit the peak yet," said Jason Symington, a South Nation Conservation Water Resource Specialist.

Dan Larrivee, another resident of Cumberland, said that he noticed water levels stabilizing.

"Yeah, it went up pretty fast. But since last night, it's kind of stable," Larrivee said. "It's the risk of living by the water, especially here because we're low."

Despite the flooding, Larrivee remains optimistic. "So far, levels are nowhere near what they were in 2017 and 2019."

And residents hope it stays that way.

Washer says no amount of flooding can force him out of his home.

"It's a million-dollar view. Sunrise. Sunset. I haven't got anyone's backyard. I have my own boat ramp. So it's worth putting up with it. It's not a big deal," Washer said.