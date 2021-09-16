Cumberland Wood Products to supply wood for Prince Albert pulp mill

Cumberland Wood Products (CWP) has signed a deal with Prince Albert Pulp for a collaborative relationship in supplying wood.

“Cumberland House Cree Nation is pleased to acknowledge the working relationship with Prince Albert Pulp and Cumberland Wood Products and their efforts supporting the reopening of the mill in Prince Albert.,” said Chief Rene Chaboyer of the Cumberland House Cree Nation in a news release.

According to the release, the partnership will lead to jobs and benefits for Cumberland House Cree Nation band members who remain stewards of Kitaskīnaw, the Saskatchewan River Delta,

Paper Excellence is working to restart operations at the Prince Albert pulp mill and plans to have it operational in late 2023.

“This is a key step in building our relationship with the Cumberland House Cree Nation and we are pleased to be on this path together,’ said Carlo Dal Monte, Vice President, Energy and Business Development at Paper Excellence.