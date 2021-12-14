CUMFI starts 'one-stop shop' mobile resource centre for community support

Central Urban Metis Federation (CUMFI) is starting its Mobile Housing & Community Resource Centre; a converted RV and bus that will deliver "culturally appropriate services" to those in need.

“I call it a one-stop shop,” said CUMFI president Shirley Isbister.

“We know how popular the health bus is, with people being able to access in their community without waiting for huge long lineups. So that's the idea — bringing the opportunity for services to your area.”

Isbister says the mobile centres will rotate between different locations in Saskatoon, where the needs will be the highest:

FreshCo Foods on 33rd street

City Centre Church on 20th street

Colliers McClocklin at Westgate Plaza

Giant Tiger on 22nd street

“It helps with solutions in the core area of Saskatoon, so that if people are looking for services and don't know where to go, that they can come to the resource centre, the Mobile Centre,” said Isbister.

“They can talk about what their needs are, and then the housing navigator and coordinator will be working with the people that come on to meet their needs.”

The project received $449, 836 from the Government of Canada’s Reaching Home Program.