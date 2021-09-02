Cunard Centre to cease operations as an event space

The company that operates the Cunard Centre in the Halifax Seaport District says it will no longer be used as an event space.

The decision was made because of difficulties the facility has encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Halifax Port Authority said in a news release.

"COVID-19 has been a game-changer, and as a result, we have made the difficult decision to focus on the parts of the business that are recovering well, which are the restaurants and catering," said Robert Risley, chairman and CEO of the RCR Hospitality Group, the operator of the Cunard Centre.

According to the news release, the RCR Hospitality Group will continue to work with the Halifax Port Authority and provide catering services for the Halifax seaport district.