'Cup of vomit' tossed at officer during busy Christmas Eve for Victoria police, chief says
A suspect threw a "cup of vomit" at a Victoria police officer during a busy Christmas Eve for law enforcement, according to the city's police chief.
The officer was trying to remove a passenger from a BC Transit bus when the vomit incident happened, Chief Const. Del Manak wrote on social media Sunday.
Another officer was allegedly assaulted after responding to a report about a man who refused to leave a local store. Authorities also arrested a woman who was "trying to puncture" the tires of 20 cars, Manak said.
"Silver lining, one officer returned to his patrol car parked downtown after a call and found a kind citizen had left a Tim Hortons gift card on his car," the chief wrote. "Good or bad, (Victoria police) are out on the streets keeping everyone safe and ensuring Santa's safe arrival."
