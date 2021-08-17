CUPE calling on the return of microbiology services at Yorkton Regional Hospital Lab

Pink CUPE flags popped up in Yorkton as healthcare workers called for a reversal of the recent closure of microbiology services at the city’s hospital.

Sandra Seitz, president of CUPE Local 5430, said that the rally was to raise awareness and gain public support.

“We have a petition here to send the message to the government of Saskatchewan that it is unacceptable that they would move this testing into Regina when they have services available here in Yorkton,” Seitz said.

Currently, the bacterial samples are sent to Regina for cultures. When the results are available, they are emailed to the doctor. Seitz said that this causes delays in processing and increases the workload at the Regina lab, adding that the government is ignoring the needs of rural Saskatchewan by removing these services.

“Yorkton already had the services. They provided the services. Why take the service away from the centre of residents, clients, and patients that you’re to be looking after,” she said.

NDP Opposition health critic Vicki Mowat joined healthcare workers at the rally and asked the government to return these services.

“We have grown so accustomed to having a lack of service in rural Saskatchewan that they’re referred to as service disruptions. What that really means is that local people have access to the health they need when they need it,” said Mowat.

CTV News reached out to the province for a response to the rally but did not hear back in time for deadline.