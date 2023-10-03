CUPE Local 486 rejects weekend contract offer from City of Saint John, submits counterproposal

It is now week four of the ongoing labour dispute between Saint John’s inside workers and the city.

CUPE Local 486, the union representing around 140 inside workers for the City of Saint John, “overwhelming” voted against the city’s latest contract offer on Sunday, citing wages that remain below inflation and the city’s Wage Escalation Policy.

Members on strike include 911 dispatch operators, finance clerks, and building inspectors among others. Other city officials have been staffing the 911 call centre during the strike.

The union has submitted a counterproposal, with hopes the mayor and council will vote on the contract during Tuesday’s common council meeting. Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon would not confirm if the topic will be discussed during the meeting.

The strike, which began Sept. 12, has significantly impacted garbage collection services in the city. On Tuesday the city fully reinstated all waste collection services, including recycling and compost pickup following a two week suspension of services.