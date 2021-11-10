CUPE NB's challenge to back-to-work order for health-care workers will be heard in court Monday
A union-led court challenge to the New Brunswick government's back-to-work order for striking health-care employees will be heard on Monday in Fredericton.
The government issued the emergency order last week, threatening fines up to $20,400 per day for health-care workers who refuse to return to their jobs.
Thousands of other public servants, including school bus drivers, educational support staff and workers in transportation, corrections and the community college system have been on strike for almost two weeks.
Attorney General Hugh Flemming says the order for health workers was necessary because there was a risk of medical treatment not being provided and loss of life if the strike continued.
But the Canadian Union of Public Employees is claiming the emergency order is unconstitutional and the fines are excessive.
CUPE lawyer Joel Michaud says the union's motion seeks to have the emergency order suspended until there is a ruling on the merits of the challenge.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2021.
