Curbside collection happening earlier amid heat wave in Barrie
Due to the extreme heat, Barrie residents will need to put their waste curbside for collection earlier than usual.
The City says households expecting collection on Wednesday should put their bins to the curb by 5:30 a.m. instead of the usual 7 a.m.
"Due to the health risk that extreme heat poses for manual curbside waste collectors when Environment Canada projects a daily air temperature of 30C or higher, or a humidex of 35°C or higher, waste collection could commence at 5:30 a.m.," the City's website states.
Residents can place bins at the curb anytime after seven the evening before collection day.
Additionally, yard waste collection has made the switch to its summer schedule.
Throughout July until the end of August, yard waste will be collected every other week, on opposite weeks of garbage collection.
Check the City of Barrie's curbside collection schedule here.
