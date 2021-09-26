Curbside textile collection week starting Monday in Barrie

This week will be a good one to clean out your closet.

The City of Barrie will be collecting used clothing, linens and shoes starting on Monday.

From the week of September 27 to October 4, residents can gather up any unused textiles and place them in plastic bags to put by the curb no later than 7 a.m. on the designated collection day.

The city says that the bags should be waterproof, and a clear bag is preferred but not mandatory.

Last spring, the city collected 151,000 pounds of textiles to keep out of the landfill. Textile collection occurs twice a year, in the spring and the fall.