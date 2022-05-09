Curbside yard waste collection begins Monday in Winnipeg
The City of Winnipeg’s curbside yard waste collection programs is set to begin on Monday for some parts of the city.
Collection begins May 9 for those in yard waste collection area “A,” while for those in area “B” it starts on May 16.
The city runs this program from spring through the fall to help residents reduce greenhouse gases and keep waste out of landfills.
City crews pick up organic yard waste, such as grass clippings, leaves and plants, once every two weeks. The yard waste is collected on the same day as recycling and garbage collection.
Yard waste collection is available to single-family homes, businesses, registered charities and places of worship.
Once the yard waste is collected, it is taken to the Brady Road Resource Management Facility and turned into compost.
Winnipeggers can determine their collection day online.
