Curious kitten looking for her 'fur-ever' home in Victoria
A curious kitten named Alice is available for adoption at the Victoria Branch of the BC SPCA.
Alice is only about one year old and is a tortoiseshell tabby. She has been in care with the SPCA for just under one month.
Alice is looking for a "fur-ever" home where she can spend her days playing with strings and toy mice – and discovering the great outdoors through the safety of a catio.
She is a bit fearful around other cats, and has not been tested around dogs yet, but she is a blank slate and would likely be fine in a home with either.
Alice is waiting to be spayed but can head to her new home while she waits. The spay is included in adoption costs.
You can see her full profile and adoption information on the SPCA website.
ADOPT-A-SHELTER-PET DAY
If you’re interested in Alice – this weekend might be the perfect time to put your name in. BC SPCA is offering 50 per cent off fees for National Adopt-a-Shelter-Pet Day – from April 28 to 30.
The day looks to provide awareness about animals in care facilities across North America.
