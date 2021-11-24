Curious North Bay partridge gets up close and personal

The North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority has sent CTV News a photo of a bird dubbed 'Shirley the Partridge' that has become popular with people in the area.

The photo shows Shirley and Ron Vaillancourt, who was taking target practice with his bow in North Bay on Tuesday.

"Anytime someone heads outside and starts work, Shirley comes out of the bush to inspect what is going on," Valerie Murphy, of the North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority, said in an email.

"She gets right up close and personal, as you can see from the picture. Her friendly nature has made her a bit of a companion and she does get the odd treat of chicken feed."

Murphy said she hopes the photo will bring smiles to people the way it has to their staff.