Curlers battle for Strathcona Cup

Curlers from across the country and here in London are battling a group from Scotland for the Strathcona Cup.

Curlers from both countries have played for the cup every five years for the past 120 years with Canada winning the last go round.

"It’s friendly competition but both sides really do want to win," says Tom Jones, from the Highland Community Club.

"The hospitality shown to us is always great," says Stewart Barr, one of the curlers from Scotland. "I always look forward to playing in Canada"

In all there are 60 curlers from Scotland with twenty playing on the west coast, another twenty on the east coast and the final group competes in Ontario and Quebec.

The Strathcona Cup will be handed out to the winner on February 2nd in Ottawa.