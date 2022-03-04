Curlers ready for the 2022 Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge

After months of anticipation, the 2022 Tim Hortons Brier kicks off tonight at the ENMAX Centre in Lethbridge.

Rinks headed to the sheets today to practice, with Teams Canada and Alberta ready to represent in their home province.

Team Canada skip Brendan Bottcher, a Sherwood Park native, says he’s glad to be back on Alberta ice to defend the Brier title with his rink.

"This is always one of the biggest events of the season that we all look forward to and it's just outstanding that we're back for another home province Brier," said Bottcher.

Last year's Brier was held in Calgary, but had a different vibe with no fans and only cardboard cut outs in the stands.

Bottcher says having fans back in house has him and everyone on his team excited.

"That was a little unique for sure and this year it's amazing to wear the maple leaf," he told CTV News.

"That's outstanding on top of everything else, but to do it in front of our friends and family and back in Alberta and have that energy around us, it's just going to be awesome."

In addition to Bottcher, Team Alberta and skipper Kevin Koe are also ready to represent Alberta. Koe said the team is looking forward to the week ahead for the rink but also the fans.

"It's going to be fun because, obviously from being just up the road in Calgary, we're going to have lots of support," Koe said.

"You know, with COVID, there's been too many events without fans and I think the fans are going to have the most fun."

Koe, who's already won four Briers with Team Alberta, is going for a record fifth and is feeling pretty confident in their rinks chances.

"I know how hard it is, I look at it more as an opportunity," he said.

"It's a good chance and I think we're playing well. We've had a good year and we're looking good."

When speaking about local talent, Darren Moulding, who used to play for Team Bottcher and is now vice skip for Team New Brunswick, spent years in Lethbridge and can't wait to get going.

"I’ve watched concerts and shows right here at the ENMAX Centre where the stage usually is, I've made ice in here and I've made ice in this area," said Moulding.

"A lot of my family, still lives here, so I'm here all the time. So I feel like I'm at home and I'm excited to play."

The first draws of the Brier's round robin get started tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Team Canada takes on Team Ontario, Team Alberta battles it out with Team Saskatchewan, Team Yukon plays Team Newfoundland and Labrador, and Team New Brunswick will play Wild Card #2, Team Dunstone.

The 2022 Tim Hortons Brier goes until March 13.