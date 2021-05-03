Current enforcement measures not good enough for some experts

The province is facing the wrath of Albertans angry and upset at what is perceived to be a lack of enforcement when it comes to pandemic-related public health measures.

Thousands gathered over the weekend near Bowden, Alta., to participate in a ‘no more lockdown rodeo rally’ where all public health measures were dismissed.

On Saturday, two RCMP officers spoke with organizers at the event, before leaving.

A Calgary criminologist said the premier has fumbled his words throughout the pandemic, by not setting a clear and concise message when it comes to health measures his government brings forward.

“What’s happening in Edmonton, what’s happening in Bowden, or what’s happening in Calgary is not consistent,” said Kelly Sundberg, a justice studies associate professor at Mount Royal University.

“Alberta is an utter embarrassment," added Sundberg, "and it’s time for our province to stop offsetting the enforcement responsibilities onto private businesses and companies that are already struggling.”

Alberta’s NDP said the province needs to hand out bigger fines to those violating the rules.

A $1,200 ticket should be increased three times to $3,600, according to opposition leader Rachel Notley.

MORE ENFORCEMENT

One infectious disease specialist at the university of Alberta said she would like to see more enforcement to those breaking the rules, to help possibly relieve pressure on the province's health care system.

“If you have a family member who has fallen down a misinformation well, you can’t tackle the entire province but you can try and have an open conversation and share some information with them,” said Dr. Lynora Saxinger.

COURT SYSTEM FAILING ALBERTANS: NENSHI

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi is blaming the court system in the province for failing everyday Albertans who are following the rules.

“I mean look this is maddening,” he told reporters.

“It’s incredibly frustrating. I’m really calling upon the court system and the Crown to take this seriously. They’re throwing out far too many tickets and they shouldn’t be doing that, because they are flagrant violations of the public health orders.”

Nenshi said he has spoken with Calgary police about enforcement in his city and that the police chief promised him officers have stepped up enforcement.

“You can imagine that if you are an officer and you know this ticket is going to get thrown out, then you certainly do not have much of an incentive to issue it," Nenshi said.

Alberta RCMP tell CTV News the rodeo that defied health restrictions is under review by AHS.

Police say that defying public health orders is not a criminal offence and that they are limited in what officers can do during enforcement.

RODEO UNDER REVIEW

RCMP say that AHS review will look at additional evidence and possibly work with a special prosecutor before the file is handed over to RCMP.

CTV News reached out to the office of the MLA for the riding where the rodeo took place, agricultural minister Devin Dreeshen, for comment.

Dreeshen's press secretary deferred any comment to Premier Jason Kenney’s statement on Sunday.

Emails to the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General’s office have also gone unanswered.

Premier Kenney plans to address reporters late Monday afternoon.