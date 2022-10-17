Current Innisfil mayor, deputy mayor compete for top seat

With the municipal election just one week away, two familiar faces in Innisfil are competing for the top seat as mayor.

"Are we meeting the needs and concerns of our residents? I don't think we are. I think we need to go back to basics," said candidate Dan Davidson. "I just hope people get out and vote and that you vote because if you don't vote, you can't speak."

Both Davidson and incumbent Lynn Dollin are long-time members of town council.

Serving two terms as Deputy Mayor in 2010 and 2018, Davidson said he's ready to tackle traffic concerns, bring mental health supports closer to home and focus on attainable housing.

"I lost one term, and it gave me a chance to go back into the community and hear what the communities needs were," said Davidson.

"Attainable housing means you work, you're gaining an income, but you can't afford a million-dollar house," he said. "We just approved one now - a one-bedroom 100 unit one bedrooms, it's coming down the road, but we need more of that attainable housing."

With the population expected to double over the next two decades, if re-elected, Dollin said growth would be a focal point.

"Growth is not just about attracting more people to live here. It's also growth in our employment and creating more jobs so people can have a better quality of life and work closer to home," said Dollin.

Seeking a second term as mayor, Dollin highlights the announcement of RVH's South campus and $2.5 million planning grant from the province as some of the accomplishments over the past four years.

Turning her attention forward, she wants to see better speed enforcement in some high-traffic areas.

"I" d also like to get started again on what ended during the pandemic, which are the community-focused meetings and focusing on the needs of each portion of Innisfil," said Dollin.

As the race for mayor heats up, residents will have the chance to have their voices heard until the polls close on Oct. 24 at 8 p.m.