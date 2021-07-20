Current Taxi no longer operating electric cabs in Victoria

An electric-vehicle taxi company has ended service in Victoria roughly a year and a half after it launched in the city.

Current Taxi, which originally brought a fleet of Tesla vehicles to the Victoria region in December 2019, is now only offering service in Kelowna, the city where the company was founded.

No information about the move has been posted on the company's website or social media page. However, Victoria bookings are no longer available or advertised on the Current Taxi website or app.

The company originally billed itself as a luxury alternative to traditional taxis that were still roughly the same price, while producing lower emissions.

Current Taxi also offered health-care workers free rides in the early days of the pandemic in Victoria.

CTV News Vancouver Island has reached out to Current Taxi for further details.