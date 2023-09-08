Curtain closes on Celebrations Dinner Theatre

A dinner theatre in the midst of strike action is closing its doors permanently.

A statement from Celebrations Dinner Theatre says it’s disappointed to announce it is closing the Winnipeg location after 25 years in show business. It said the decision was based on financial pressures.

“Faced with the huge cost of inflation on many fronts including the ever-increasing cost of goods of every kind, increased cost of wages, rising interest rates, and left-over debt from a global pandemic, we have decided that we are no longer able to operate at a profitable level,” the statement said. “We see no other viable road forward that would lead to having a profitable dinner theatre business in this market.”

The news of the closure comes after staff union members went on strike Tuesday, asking for higher wages. A statement from the union representing workers, UFCW Local 832, says its 33 members have been terminated, effective immediately.

The union’s president, Jeff Traeger, said they were hopeful the company would recognize staff’s dedication.

“It’s shameful that the business model for Celebrations didn’t account for paying employees a fair wage or offering them any benefits, and the employer chose to close their doors instead of treating their employees with the respect they deserve.”

Celebrations says those who have already paid for tickets will be fully refunded.