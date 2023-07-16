Curtain falls on the 2023 edition of Ottawa Bluesfest

After nine nights of entertaining music fans, RBC Ottawa Bluesfest performers took to the stage for the final night.

This year's festival saw the likes of Shania Twain, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons and Pitbull.

"I can’t remember a night that fans were so into it. It was a party from front to back," Bluesfest executive director Mark Monahan said on Tuesday.

Despite some weather concerns, including Thursday's massive storm that hit Barrhaven, Monahan says the crowds came out in droves to Lebreton Flats.

"The last time we measured economic impact was $41 million and the feedback we’ve had is that we have a banner year," he said.

Organizer estimate 300,000 people attended this year’s festival, contributing to the city’s economic recovery after a tough couple of years.

Downtown restaurants like the Aulde Dubliner and Pour House say the walk-ins have been non-stop.

"Busiest night was last night; Pitbull by far. Everyone was so excited, coming in telling us stories on how it was," said manager Jess Murphy. "Everyone is coming through the festival this way and we’re the first stop."

While there was some concern with transportation and long lines at the gates, but on the final night of Bluesfest 2023, festival-goers say there were no major issues.