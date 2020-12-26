New charges have been laid against Curtis Sagmoen, a man police have warned sex workers to stay away from.

The new charge is for assaulting a police officer and stems from an incident back in October in the Okanagan.

Earlier this year, RCMP took the rare step of issuing a warning to sex workers out of concern for their safety.

At the time, RCMP released a photo of Sagmoen "in the interest of safety," and asked that anyone who receives a request for services associated with Salmon River Road to contact police immediately.

Sagmoen was found guilty back in December of 2019 for multiple offences including disguising his face with intent to commit an indictable offence and using a firearm during an offence.

He’s been found guilty three times since 2017 for offences involving escorts.

In August 2017 he was accused of threatening a sex worker with a weapon however he was acquitted of that charge.

Police say that human remains were found on his family farm in Salmon Arm the same year the allegations were made.

Sagmoen is expected to appear in court in Vernon on Jan. 7, 2021.