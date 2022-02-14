Custom drag racing car stolen in southwest London, Ont.
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
London police are on the hunt for a custom drag-racing car and 24’ cargo trailer.
According to police, the 1965 red Dodge Satellite and trailer were taken from a secure storage compound in the south west end of the city some time between Oct. 31 and Dec. 23, 2021.
The approximate value of the car and trailer is $100,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Police find stolen truck in Toronto area, but 2,000 guns remain missingPolice say they've found a stolen truck, but a trailer with more than 2,000 guns remains missing.
-
Teen twin sisters create handcrafted candle companyTwin sisters and high school students Janie and Lauren Noel’s hand crafted candles allow them to give back to an organization that is near to their hearts.
-
MLHU reporting 4 new COVID-19 related deaths as cases decline at LHSC, provinceThe Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday.
-
Feds bringing emergency declaration to Parliament 'imminently'The federal Liberal minority government is planning to bring the emergency declaration motion before Parliament 'imminently,' says Government House Leader Mark Holland.
-
Police ID student shot dead inside Toronto high school; 14-year-old boy chargedDetectives have named an 18-year-old student shot to death inside a Scarborough high school on Monday afternoon, saying they now have a 14-year-old boy in custody who allegedly tried to shoot a second victim but his gun did not fire.
-
Average price of a home in Canada hits new record: CREAHome sales fell in January from a year earlier, but still posted their second-best showing for the month as the average price climbed to a new record, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Tuesday.
-
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resignsOttawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned, sources tell CTV News Ottawa.
-
Booster shots available for 12 to 17 age group across region starting FridayStarting Friday, all youth in Ontario 12 to 17-years-old will be eligible for a booster shot.
-
Oak Bay petition calls on municipality to phase out gas-powered leaf blowersGas-powered leaf blowers are the topic of a new petition with hundreds of signatures calling on the municipality of Oak Bay to phase them out.