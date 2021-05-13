Custom wedding ring valued at $20K stolen from car parked in southwest Calgary

Police are asking Calgarians to keep their eyes open for a unique wedding ring stolen from a vehicle last week.

Sometime between 6 and 7 p.m. on May 4, the custom ring was stolen from the victim's vehicle, which was parked in front of a home in the 4000 block of Crestview Road. S.W.

A neighbour identified a suspect as being:

Caucasian

Between 25 and 30 years old

About 177 to 182 centimetres (5'10" to 6') tall

The suspect had a slim build and was wearing red sweat pants.

The ring is described as white gold (silver) with pave-set diamonds and is valued at $20,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.