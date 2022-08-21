Customer dies at city of Ottawa landfill
Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating a fatal incident at the city of Ottawa's dump.
In a memo to council, Acting General Manager of Public Works Quentin Levesque say a customer died in an incident at the Trail Road Landfill on Saturday.
"The Public Works Department sends its condolences to family, friends, and loved ones of the customer fatally injured in the incident," Levesque said.
"The Department has also provided supports to landfill staff onsite at the time."
No other details were released by the city.
Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa one person was transported to hospital on Saturday following an incident at the landfill on Trail Road. The individual died from their injuries in hospital.
The Trail Road Landfill opened in 1980. Residents and businesses can dispose of waste material at the Trail Road Landfill.
