Police are looking for a woman who stole money from a bank account after the account owner left his card behind.

Strathcona County RCMP said the victim went to an ATM on Bethel Drive in Sherwood Park around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 1. After leaving the bank, he realized he had left his card behind, and returned to the bank to get it.

A woman who had been sleeping in the bank lobby gave the man his bank card back. The man immediately checked his account, and realized money had been taken from the account.

Video surveillance from the bank showed the woman had taken out the money.

The woman is described as wearing a large beige jacket with a fur hood, a mask, and black hat and boots. She is described as having a limp on her right foot.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call RCMP at 780-467-7741 or their local police department. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.