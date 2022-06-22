Customer throws hot beverage at employees of Trenton, Ont. business, police say

A Hamilton, Ont. man is facing assault charges for allegedly throwing a hot beverage at employees of a drive-thru window in Trenton.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of an alleged assault of an employee at a business on Monogram Place at approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The driver of a vehicle ordered a coffee at a drive-thru business.

Police say that following an interaction with an employee, the individual threw a hot beverage into the drive-thru window, striking two employees.

The employees were treated for minor injuries.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect on Tuesday.

Frank Hunter, 57, of Hamilton is facing two counts of assault with a weapon.