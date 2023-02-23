Customers frustrated after Victoria catering company suddenly closes

A Victoria catering company is now indicating it plans to file for bankruptcy, after couples came forward saying Toque Catering dropped off communication with their deposits in hand.

Two customers told CTV News that they booked events with Toque Catering last year and put down deposits, but that communication with the company later stopped.

Toque Catering is an award-winning company that’s been in business on the South Island for nearly a decade. In a statement to CTV News Thursday morning, the owner confirmed the business' closure and blamed the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Despite our best efforts to adapt to the challenging circumstances brought on by the pandemic, the prolonged lockdowns and restrictions placed on events and gatherings have severely impacted our operations, leading to insurmountable financial losses," said chef and owner Nicholas Waters.

"We have explored every possible option to keep the business afloat, but unfortunately, we have been left with no choice but to cease operations," he said.

'WHAT DO WE DO NOW?'

Toque Catering customer Christine Gallinger spoke with CTV News before the company released its statement Thursday.

She says she her husband signed a contract for a July 2023 wedding reception – and paid a $4,800 deposit.

She figures their last point of contact was in August 2022, and they most recently tried to refresh a conversation around their menu about a month and a half ago.

She says her first email bounced back claiming the person no longer worked there.

"I reached out to the main Toque email, called them, and then I went on Google and it says it's closed," said Gallinger. "We were like, 'What do we do now?'"

Benjamin Smith claims he and his fiancée were facing a similar situation.

"In early January, our wedding planner sent all of her couples who had booked Toque Catering for their events an email warning us that Toque seemed to be unresponsive and was not showing up to events that they were booked for," said Smith.

The catering company’s statement on Thursday thanked its customers, suppliers and employees for their support throughout the years.

It did not address any allegations over a lack of direct communication with customers.

"We understand that this news may come as a shock to many of you, and we want to assure you that we are doing everything possible to meet our obligations as we follow the established processes outlined in the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act," said Waters.