Customers line up for new downtown poutinerie

There was a long lineup for the opening of a new poutine restaurant in downtown Windsor.

Smoke's Poutinerie opened its first Windsor location on University Avenue West between Pelissier Street and Ouellette Avenue on Wednesday morning.

The establishment was offering free poutine when it first opened its doors, making it an instant hit.

"I'm so happy to have Smoke's Poutinerie in downtown Windsor to serve the community around the university, St. Clair College, the casino, the borders, Riverside so I'm so excited," Franchisee Nabil Farag tells AM800 News. "It is a special day today to get the franchise in Windsor and we have the staff here so I'm so excited."

There are about 65 locations across Canada. The company's website states "Smoke’s Poutinerie is the World’s Largest & Original Poutinerie offering a broad menu exclusive to poutine."