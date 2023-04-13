Cyber attack at Hydro-Quebec: Pro-Russia hackers claim responsibility
A pro-Russia hacker group has claimed responsibility for a cyber-attack on the Hydro-Quebec website Thursday morning. Parts of the Quebec power utility's site were still down as of around 11:00 a.m. Hydro-Quebec says no personal data was compromised.
Ontario could smash temperature records, but winter could return next weekIf you’ve been enjoying the unseasonably warm April weather in Ontario, it’s about to get even hotter—and you’ll want to soak up all the sun you can before temperatures drop next week.
Province investing into new innovation arena at the University of WaterlooThe Ontario government is spending $7.5 million to help build a state-of-the-art Innovation arena at the University of Waterloo.
Pedestrian transported to hospital after collision in BrantfordBrantford police say a pedestrian has been transported to hospital after being involved in a motor vehicle collision.
Wet conditions causing Bell MTS service disruptions in Portage la PrairieParts of Portage la Prairie are experiencing Bell MTS service disruptions on Thursday due to damaged infrastructure.
Change of heart: Windsorite now has personalized plate to remember his deceased sonSafwan Ammar of Windsor is now driving around the city with a lasting memorial to his son, Houssam.
One expert's hope as rapid-test HIV, syphilis approved by Health CanadaA new dual testing kit for syphilis and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) approved in Canada has one expert hopeful it will increase awareness and encourage people to seek care.
Suicide rises to 11th leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2021, reversing two years of declineThe suicide rate in the United States returned to a near-record high in 2021, reversing two years of decline, according to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.