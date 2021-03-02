What’s being called a cybersecurity incident has stalled the release of report cards in the Avon Maitland District School Board.

Officials with the board say the company that manages their online student/parental portal, reported a cyber-attack last week, and took the school board’s online portal offline on Friday, in response.

The student information system is used for student attendance and report cards, and integrates with other software that supports transportation services and public health support for contact tracing.

While the company works to resolve the cyber security issue, school board officials say they’ll do everything they can, via paper processes.

They expect the student and parent online portals to be back on line, early next week.

At this time, they say they are not aware of anyone’s personal information being compromised.

The school board says the disruption to students and parents should be minimal.