'Cyber incident' takes down IT systems at Laurentian University

A cyber incident has taken several IT systems at Laurentian University offline, including the university’s website.

An email sent to the Laurentian community Tuesday said a "cyber incident" was impacting many systems at the university, “leading to many of them being unavailable.”

“Laurentian’s IT team has been working diligently and will continue until we are able to restore services ... At the moment, many services remain unavailable, including Internet connectivity,” the message continued.

“While there is no estimated timeline on when these services will be available, it is a priority to get the system back up.”

Food service continues, along with other student services. The physical myLaurentian Hub will be closed Feb. 20-21.

“Online and phone services will be limited, which include, fees, admission, financial aid, student records and the Office of the Registrar,” the message said.

“Another update will be provided as more information becomes available.”

o Download our app to get local alerts on your device

o Get the latest local updates right to your inbox