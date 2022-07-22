'Cyber security incident' in St. Marys
The Town of St. Marys is investigating what is being described as a "cyber security incident" that has locked the town's internal server and encrypted its data.
Acording to a release, the incident happened on July 20 and staff took immediate steps to secure any sensitive information, including locking down the Town’s IT systems and restricting access to email. The Town also notified its legal counsel, the Stratford Police Service and the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security.
“We have a skilled and knowledgeable team of town staff, cyber security experts and legal counsel working around the clock to resolve any issues related to this incident,” said St. Marys Mayor Al Strathdee. “I have full confidence in our team and want to assure the public that protecting their privacy is our top priority."
Critical municipal services, like fire, police, transit, and water/wastewater systems were unaffected by the incident and are operating as usual.
Municipal staff are performing their regular duties and are available by phone, email or in person at town facilities.
The town says it will be providing regular updates as the situation develops.
