Cyberattack will keep Gateway Casino sites in Ontario closed for a few more days

Gateway Casinos, which operates in Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Thunder Bay and North Bay, will be closed for the next few days.

A spokesperson for Gateway told CTV’s Cory Nordstrom that the company observed a “cyber security incident” over the weekend, resulting in operations closing across the province.

Gateway will keep its facilities closed in the coming days as the company works to restore its IT systems.

The company said it has retained third-party cyber professionals to secure and restore its system.

There have been no indications that private information or personal data have been compromised, the company said.

Gateway is in the process of notifying relevant privacy officials and will provide further updates to the public as they come available.