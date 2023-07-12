Cycling enthusiasts looking for a dedicated bike lane in downtown Sault Ste. Marie

Advocates for active transportation in Sault Ste. Marie are saying they would like to see improved cycling infrastructure in the downtown. This comes as city council considers an $18 million revitalization project for Queen Street – which does already include a bike lane.

The Sault Trails Advocacy Committee has proposed that vehicular traffic along the downtown section of Queen Street – which is a one-way street – be reduced to one lane and that a two-way bike lane occupy where the other lane is now.

Cycling enthusiasts told CTV News they believe this to be an integral part of making the downtown more accessible; while others have doubts.

"The downtown should be a destination,” said Andre Riopel, Sault Cycling Club’s advocacy director.

“To create a destination, it's proven and this is where everyone around the world is going, is you have to make it hospitable to pedestrians first and people with mobility issues and also for cyclists."

Sault city councillor Lisa Vezeau-Allen disagrees with the addition of the dedicated two-way bike lane – saying that with the developments in the area it might not be a good idea to further limit traffic access.

"I don't think, just due to the nature of our downtown, and especially businesses deliveries and all of these things combined that one lane of traffic and one lane dedicated to…like I said, small things with wheels, would work," she said.

“"We have people moving into the old Windsor Park retirement home, plus hopefully other housing happening in the downtown – that we need to be able to have full access of those two lanes, especially when you're thinking of deliveries and that sort of thing, and busses and emergency vehicles."

The revitalization plan that was presented to city council this week by city planners proposes narrowing the two westbound lanes, placing one bike lane on the northside of the street and reducing the speed limit to 30 km/h.

Council deferred the vote on the downtown revitalization plan to its next meeting on July 31.