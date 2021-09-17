Cycling event to remember Const. Marc Hovingh

Almost 10 months to the day that Const. Marc was killed, family, friends and even strangers will cycle both on Manitoulin Island and virtually Saturday.

It's the first annual Marc Hovingh Memorial Island Ride.

“It’s a great fundraiser just for youth who are in need,” said Lianne Hovingh, Marc’s wife. "It can be anything from shoes or winter coats, extra tutoring or help with going to university."

While it’s free to participate, those taking part are being encouraged to make a donation to the OPP Youth Foundation.

“(It) funds disadvantaged youth,” said Const. Marie Ford, of the OPP Manitoulin detachment. "It helps them realize their potential. It really assists the OPP in creating good, positive relationships with youth."

Lianne Hovingh said the event is a fitting tribute her husband.

“He would just be that really good listening ear and would always make himself available for youth who were in need and that’s just Marc’s heart," she said.

"He just loved to help. He, just in his quiet way, he would make a big impact on youth's lives but never in the forefront, never for everybody to see. It was actually more after his death that I would hear from family members (about) the difference he would make.”

Cyclists will travel 33-136 kilometres on Saturday. The hope is to continue the event for years to come.

“It's an incredible chance for us to just get the wind on our bodies, get some exercise and just remember an incredibility wonderful man who we miss so much,” said Ford.

Hovingh said she wishes there was a better way to express how she feels rather than just thank you. She said the love and support both her and her four children have felt since Marc’s passing has been surrounding them.

“It’s just so greatly appreciated," she said. "It has definitely lifted us up and yeah I just can’t thank everybody enough and I do just want to thank everybody from the bottom of my heart.”

For more information on the ride or to donate to the OPP Youth Foundation click here.