Cycling for Parkinson’s awareness

A team of cyclists making their way across Canada to raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease made a stop in Sault Ste. Marie this week.

According to the Passion for Parkinson’s Foundation, more than 100,000 Canadians live with the brain disorder -- and most suffer in silence.

The Spinning Wheels Tour aims to break that silence.

Jim Redmond, Steve Iseman, Mike Loghrin and his wife Darlene Richards-Loghrin aim to give hope to those living with Parkinson’s -- and to drive home the importance of staying active.

The four departed from Victoria, B.C., in June and are making their way to St. John’s, Nfld. They said it has been a tough ride so far, especially since three of the four cyclists are living with Parkinson’s.

“Confidence gets chipped away when you have Parkinson’s because there are stumbles and there are falls,” said Redmond.

“But, actually, the best way to prevent that is to exercise … to strengthen your muscles to get the balance control.”

Redmond was diagnosed with the disease seven years ago. Iseman, who was diagnosed nine years ago, said awareness is important because many Parkinson’s sufferers tend to hide their condition.

“It’s that impulse to hide it away,” said Iseman.

“That, in fact, is helping to create one of the problems, which is that we need more exposure.”

The Spinning Wheels Tour is also raising money for Parkinson’s research. More information can be found on their website.