A cyclist was struck and killed by a truck at an east Edmonton intersection Monday afternoon, police said.

At approximately 3 p.m., a flat deck picker truck driving east on 94B Avenue hit a cyclist as it was turning south onto 50 Street.

The 64-year-old cyclist died on scene, the Edmonton Police Service said.

The crash is under investigation, though speed is not considered a factor.

Police did not say if the 62-year-old driver would be charged.

The intersection is expected to remain closed for at least another hour, EPS said.

Witnesses are asked to call police at 780-423-4567.