Cyclist, 70, airlifted to hospital after crash with truck in Nanaimo
A collision between a truck and a bicycle in Nanaimo, B.C., sent a 70-year-old man to hospital Friday morning.
The cyclist was airlifted to hospital after the crash occurred around 11:15 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the Island Highway near where the road merges with Highway 19A.
Witnesses told police that the cyclist was trying to merge to the right side of the highway when he was hit.
An off-duty paramedic and nurse rushed to help the man until a medical helicopter arrived and landed on the highway.
Police say they've ruled out impairment as a cause of the crash, though the incident is still under investigation.
The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. The truck will be towed from the scene and will undergo a mechanical inspection.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam video of the incident, is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-17813.
